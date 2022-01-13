Alex McKinnon resigns from junior recruitment role with Newcastle Knights

news, local-news,

ONE of the Newcastle Knights' favourite sons, Alex McKinnon, has resigned from his day-to-day job with the club but is expected to continue in an ambassadorial role. McKinnon has spent the past three years as Newcastle's elite-pathways recruitment manager. Knights officials confirmed he would be vacating that role but declined to comment further. It is expected the now-vacant position will be advertised and the search for a replacement will kick off next week. It is understood McKinnon has been asked to continue working for the club as an official ambassador, along with club legends Kurt Gidley and Mark Hughes. It is understood the 29-year-old plans to study psychology at university and spend more time with his young family. McKinnon and his wife, Teigan, welcomed twin baby girls, Audrey and Violet, into the world last April. They already had another daughter, Harriet, who was born in 2018. McKinnon, an Aberdeen Tigers junior, joined the Knights in 2012 after playing three NRL games for St George Illawarra. The rugged utility forward proceeded to play in 46 games for Newcastle before he suffered a devastating spinal injury in a game against Melbourne Storm in 2014. The injury left him a quadriplegic and prompted an outpouring of grief and sympathy from the rugby league community, culminating in the unprecedented "Rise for Alex" fundraising round months after his accident. At the time, then NRL chief executive Dave Smith said the game would offer McKinnon a career "for life". McKinnon has since worked for the Knights in two separate stints, as well as media roles and public-speaking appearances. The Newcastle Herald tried unsucessfully to contact him on Thursday for comment.

