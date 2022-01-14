coronavirus,

The NSW COVID-19 death toll is continuing to climb, setting another record for the state's deadliest day during the pandemic. Twenty-nine people died in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, NSW Health figures released on Friday morning show. There were 63,018 new positive tests recorded - 25,080 PCR results and 37,938 confirmed cases from rapid antigen tests. Hospitalisations have continued to rise - 2525 up from 2383 the previous day as the number of patients in intensive care units increased by three to 185. NSW Health said 24,329 of the 37,938 positive rapid antigen test results were from the past seven days. IN OTHER NEWS: The health authority noted in its update the numbers included some cases where the same person who received a positive RAT result on multiple days or were an individual who had a positive RAT and PCR result within the same reporting period. The state's 29 fatalities mark a new record for the daily NSW death toll for the fifth time in less than a week. Before last weekend, the record - 15 deaths in a day - was in October during the Delta outbreak. Yesterday the state recorded 22 deaths, while 21 were recorded on Wednesday and 11 the day prior.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/20d91b46-2892-4496-90e5-d0aa8334552b.jpg/r2_521_5094_3398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg