Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Maitland

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near Maitland in the early hours of Friday. Emergency crews were called to the New England Highway, near Weakleys Drive, at Thornton about 2.30am after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a Ford Falcon sedan. Despite efforts to revive the man, he died at the scene. He had not been formally identified at the time of publication. The driver of the Ford - a 30-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing. Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Local traffic diversions remained in place on Friday morning and motorists were being urged to avoid the area. As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information, or dashcam vision from the area, to come forward.

