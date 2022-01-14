news, property, newcastle, house prices, england, 2022, newcastle herald, newcastle uk, place names, australia

We've heard about property prices soaring in Newcastle, but what are they doing in Newcastle, UK? Could you snag a better home in Tyneside than in the Hunter? You be the judge! For a lazy £675,000 ($1.27 million) you could snap up the second and third floor of this stunning duplex that dates back to the early 1800s. The 168 square metre property was a girls school for about 100 years between the early 1900s and 2000s before being converted in 2009. It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and best of all, your local cafe Fat Hippo Jesmond is just a 10-minute walk away. For a much more affordable $670,000 to $740,000 you can pick up a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 443 square metres at 2 Steel Street. Just across the road from picturesque Jesmond Park, this home features a cosy back deck that's perfect for soaking up some of that sweet Aussie sun you couldn't buy in the motherland. Church conversions are all the rage these days - this one has the added bonus that if you actually want to go to church, there's another one right next door. You're also within 50 metres of a hairdresser, fish and chip shop and Chinese takeout so you'd never have to leave the street again if you didn't want to - perfect for COVID lockdowns. Built in 1869 and converted 14 years ago, this Fellside Road property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is available for offers over £395,000 ($745,000). For a different flavour, $645,000 could bag you an off-the-plan two-bedroom apartment in Wickham. Set in the 135-apartment building Neufort, a play on the name Newcastle, one of these apartments will put you in the heart of the CBD with at least one balcony to look out from. This Wallsend four-bedder is just £281,950 ($531,500) and comes with the added bonus of being the skinniest house in all of Europe. The Leaning Tower of Pisa looks chunky in comparison. It is a three-minute drive from Newcastle United's training ground but otherwise really nice. It'll cost at least another $70,000 to pick up this renovated three-bedroom home at 36 Gunambi Street. Listed for $600,000 to $660,000, it's located 750 metres from Wallsend village and would be the same dimensions as its UK counterpart if you rotated it 90 degrees. If you ever wanted to live in a castle, £1.5 million ($2.82 million) will get you this 1850s beauty in Gateshead. It has five bedrooms, four bedrooms, a gated entrance and lots of fancy bits and pieces. Set on a 1.5 acre block, the property also takes in a woodland, and old tennis court and a coach house. Back in New South Wales, you can grab the chance to build five townhouses for nearly a third of the price. A 1113 square metre block of land with DA approval at 9 Oxford Street is going for $999,000 to $1,089,000. This penthouse apartment features some ripper views out over Town Moor from your private balcony and is £875,000 ($1.65 million). Inside, you've a massive 295 square metres of living space including three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an abundance of living areas. In just five minutes you can drive to Newcastle's city centre and go on a tour of The Biscuit Factory which is, somewhat disappointingly, actually an art gallery. A similar price will get you a similarly swish penthouse in New South Wales, just trade the cows for ships. Sitting loftily over the harbour, 403/60 King Street has three bedrooms and two bathrooms across 165 square metres of living space. The $1.75 million to $1.85 million apartment also puts you within minutes of Newcastle Ocean Baths which are, reassuringly, exactly what they sound like. MORE PROPERTY: Belmont bonanza: waterfront trio to command $10m-plus How many Newcastle suburbs set house sale records in 2021? Boolaroo Bunnings' 106-year-old heritage-listed neighbour

