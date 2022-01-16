news, national,

It's been a big week for apex predators. Now there's a statement you might have thought you would never read. The pandemic is still a thing (if you didn't realise) but this week, our list of best videos includes tales of the deep blue exclusively. Consider it to be our ACM Shark Week! An ocean tour company was sailing through Bremer Bay, Western Australia when it happened upon an incredibly rare sight. Firstly, they saw a humpback whale. In the January heat, swimming roughly 6000km (give or take) further north than they would normally be at this time of the year. During a heatwave no less. Those waters would be a little warm to say the least. Humpbacks generally make the pilgrimage to Antarctica for summer. But here was this juvenile male humpback swimming about. Or attempting to swim but rather more struggling to free itself from the ropes that had entangled it. As the tour boat watched on, who should come to the poor (massive) defenceless creature's aid? But its natural born predator, the killer whale. A pod of the apex predators swarmed the injured humpback and amazingly worked to free the thing from its traps. They let their potential easy meal swim free. The delicious lightning strikes around the bay near Warrnambool, Victoria has us doing our best impression of Etta James crooning Stormy Weather. The coastal town's Thunder Bay was certainly living up to its name on Thursday evening when an electrical storm lit the night's still air. And the spectacular show proved very popular with locals too. More than 40 cars filled the Thunder Point lookout car park about 10.30pm. Warrnambool's Canon Hill was also busy as thunder clapped overhead and lightning flashed to the south and west. Nature at its most terrifyingly beautiful. *chef's kiss* Orcas and humpbacks might be the main event on the west coast, but on the east coast, the sharks are having their play dates. Well, we did say it was shark week. A five metre shark was spotted close to shore at Cronulla beach in Sydney on January 10. Beaches were closed, the eerie sound of the shark alarm was sounded and lifeguards warned swimmers and off-lead dogs to stay out of the water. And just about everyone who ventured near the Sydney coastline, of course, could be heard uttering "we're gonna need a bigger boat". It's almost illegal not to. On a serious note, the sighting followed another shark sighting - and unfortunately, shark attack - at Hyams Beach in the Illawarra last week. A 42-year-old woman suffered leg injuries after a suspected bite. The attack has been blamed on a whaler shark that was spotted in the waters just before Christmas. It's their ocean, we're just swimming in it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Emma.Horn/52516724-233f-4e56-9e08-7f494df2b463.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg