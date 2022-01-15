news, national,

Animals really do show us the best of what's in the world sometimes. There's nothing quite as heartwarming and confusing as watching two natural born enemies of the animal kingdom getting along for the common good. Here's a few of our favourite videos showcasing the best of the animal world's instinct to protect, and give us a little glimpse at what can be achieved when we throw our differences aside. Bear saves crow A bear at Budapest Zoo went out of its way to save a drowning crow back in June 2014. While guests of the zoo watched on, the bear scoops the struggling bird from the water, non-challantly returning it to the dry land. The bear just drops the bird on the ground then returns to its food with absolutely no interest in the crow as it shakes itself off, gets back onto its feet and presumably lives to fly another day. This is an animal that could crush the bird under its little finger, and yet... Onlookers might well have been as surprised as the crow to watch the rescue unfold. A humpback whale was spotted weighed down by ropes and riddled with lice, struggling to free itself off Western Australia's Bremer Bay in January 2022. When a pod of killer whales - who would normally view the hapless humpback as an easy meal - approached at high speed, onlookers probably shared the feeling of the humpback. This was surely the start of a feeding frenzy. And yet, the orcas appear to be working together to free the humpback from its bondage. After shaking its ropes free, the orca pod swims off in the opposite direction, apparently not interested in turning the former captive into their lunch. Odd behaviour to say the least. The Serengeti is the place you would expect to see animals tearing each other apart. It's just what happens in the wild. But not with this lioness and wilderbeest who apparently have struck up an interesting friendship. We are certainly curious to find out how it started and whether or not these two will be staring in any potential hit buddy comedies in the near future (would watch). "This is possible when maternal instinct overides predatory instincts," tweeted the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania. Lions are the apex predators of the African savannah. They eat meat. They kill often. Wilderbeest tend to be an easy target due to their relatively slow speed. And yet this mumma is content to make her food her friend. Fascinating.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Emma.Horn/42aeed90-a39f-4311-a094-4ef48804fb73.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg