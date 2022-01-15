NSW records another 20 COVID-19 related deaths

coronavirus,

LIVES lost from COVID-19 in NSW are down from Friday's record but remain high as the state records 48,768 new positive tests. NSW Health reported Saturday morning that in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night 20 people lost their lives to the virus. Of the nearly 50,000 new cases 21,748 were reported via rapid antigen tests with 27,020 PCRs. NSW Health noted that of the RAT results, "15,925 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days". The figures come as 2,576 people are being treated in hospital, 193 of whom are in intensive care. Yesterday, the state's 29 fatalities marked a new record for the daily NSW death toll for the fifth time in less than a week. NSW Health has listed updated vaccination rates at:

