Westpac helicopter called to Ladies Well

THE WESTPAC Rescue Helicopter was called to a scene at popular swimming spot Ladies Well on Friday afternoon. Just after 4pm the helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to a report of a person who had been pulled unconscious from the Upper Allyn, north of Gresford. Due to the location, the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team had to be winch inserted 150 feet to the patient. According to bystanders, the male believed to be in his mid 20's was caught under turbulent water for between one and two minutes. When he was pulled unconscious from the water bystanders performed CPR until the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team were winched in. The man was stabilised by the medical team and airlifted direct to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. The crew of the helicopter have praised the fantastic efforts of bystanders who they say saved the man's life. This rescue is the second time the helicopter has been tasked to this location within a week under the similar circumstances.

