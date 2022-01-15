news, local-news,

TWO people have been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following reports their motorcycle collided with a kangaroo in Broke. Just after midday Saturday, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to reports of a serious motorcycle accident on Wollombi Road. Local paramedic and emergency services attended the scene and commenced treatment on the rider, a male in his late 40s and a female pillion passenger in her early 50s. It was reported that the motorcycle collided with a kangaroo resulting in serious arm injuries to the vehicle's two occupants. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care assisted in treatment of the male prior to being flown direct to the John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle. Due to the nature of injuries to the female passenger, a second Ambulance Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team were tasked to the location. The female was treated and stabilised before also being flown to John Hunter Hospital. The male and female both remain in a serious condition at John Hunter as of 4pm Saturday, January 15.

