Severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Hunter

THE BUREAU of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a warning for "damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall" in the Mid North Coast and Hunter Region. The warning was issued on 5pm Saturday and also applies to the Illawarra and parts of Northern Rivers, Metropolitan, Central Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains and Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts. "Strong to severe thunderstorms are continuing to develop over central parts of the state, inland parts of the mid-north coast and the Illawarra," the BOM warning stated. "A surface trough lies over the central inland of NSW, with a moist and unstable airmass to its east. Winds in the upper atmosphere will increase through the afternoon as an upper trough approaches the area, leading to increasing chances of severe thunderstorms later today. "Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral, Armidale, Mudgee and Dubbo." The State Emergency Service advises that people should: "If severe thunderstorms develop in Sydney Newcastle Wollongong or surrounding areas, a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area," the BOM warning read. "Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210."

