news, national,

More than 200 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in NSW in the past seven days. NSW Health update reported 34,660 new cases in the latest 24-hour reporting period with a further 20 deaths. Those cases have been broken down into 20,978 through PCR test and almost 14,000 via RAT. Of the 13,682 positive RAT results, 11,204 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days. Of the 13,682 positive RAT results, 11,204 of these positive tests were from the previous seven days. Sunday's numbers come off the back of Saturday's 48,768 cases and 20 deaths. Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia has reached a 95 per cent first-dose vaccination rate against COVID-19, while there is hope the latest Omicron outbreak has peaked. Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said there were "signs for hope" the outbreaks in NSW and Victoria as well as the ACT, have peaked. "All predictions and now the actual forecasting based on actual numbers of cases, particularly in NSW but also in Victoria and ACT, leads me to believe that we are close to the peak of this wave in terms of cases," he said, noting infections are likely to be going under-reported. However, Professor Kelly noted the situation in Western Australia "is another story". READ MORE:

