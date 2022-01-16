sport, cricket,

TORONTO captain Corey Brown has praised key partnerships with bat and ball following the team's second win of the Newcastle District Cricket Association season. The Kookaburras accounted for Belmont by 76 runs at Ron Hill Oval on Saturday with Ben Roberts (99) and Joshua Newell (8-56) the main contributors. Right-handed No.3 Roberts and Connor Lupton (49 not out) combined for a fourth-wicket partnership of 113 runs as Toronto posted 9-206 from their allotted 45 overs. Left-arm orthodox spinner Newell and Finlay Thornton (2-30), who bowls off breaks, then took 10 wickets between them as Belmont were dismissed for 130. "Ben and Connor were superb with the bat and then Josh and Fin bowled brilliantly in partnership," Brown said. "We just managed to put it all together." Toronto, with both Adrian Chad and Brendon Charlton departing since last campaign, won just once prior to Christmas. "Hopefully we can post a few more wins now, pick up a few scalps, move further up the ladder and keep building. It's pretty well all [club] juniors in the team which is pleasing," Brown said. Elsewhere on Saturday, all-round displays from Stockton's Nick Foster and Merewether's Dave Celep earned their sides valuable victories against Charlestown and University respectively. Foster scored a run-a-ball 35 before taking 5-59 at Lynn Oval as the Seagulls (7-203) drew level at equal second on the ladder with opponents the Magpies (9-186). Celep made 31 opening the batting before finishing with figures of 3-24 as the now sixth-placed Merewether (123) beat hosts University (88) by 35 runs and moved within striking distance of the top four. Only two competition points separate five teams between second and sixth. City and Hamilton-Wickham are also in that mix but both outfits lost round-eight encounters. The Sabres (8-128) were easily reeled in by Waratah-Mayfield (4-129), now in seventh spot, at Learmonth Park while the Pumas (9-184) went down to frontrunners and recently crowned Tom Locker Cup champions Wests (5-186) at Harker Oval. The remaining fixture between Wallsend (9-177) and visitors Cardiff-Boolaroo (6-83) ended as a draw with play initially halted because of lightning and eventually called off due to rain. LADDER: Wests 42, Charlestown 31, Stockton 31, City 31, Hamwicks 30, Merewether 29, Waratah 26, University 26, Cardiff 20, Wallsend 17, Toronto 12, Belmont 7.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/dadb29e9-2c7b-43f2-bb8c-76ff1bcb54ea.JPG/r119_87_2880_1647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg