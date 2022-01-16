news, national,

Reaction has been swift and passionate - a bit like Novak Djokovic himself. His quest for a 21st Grand Slam title will have to wait until at least the French Open in June after he was officially booted out of Australia on Sunday. Djokovic's appeal against a deportation order failed when the full bench of the Federal Court unanimously agreed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could used his discretionary powers to cancel the 34-year-old Serbian's visa on health and good order grounds. He is expected to fly out on the 10.30pm Emirates flight to Dubai. Canadian tennis Vasek Pospisil has added another layer of intrigue to the Novak Djokovic saga, saying the World No.1 was "ready to stay home" from the Australian Open had he not received an exemption. Pospisil, who created the PTPA with Djokovic and spent time with him in Belgrade in December, said "the mess" could have been avoided. "Novak would never have gone to Australia if he had not been given an exemption to enter the country by the government (which he did receive; hence Judge Kelly's initial ruling)," Pospisil tweeted. "He would have skipped the Australian Open and been home with his family and no one would be talking about this mess. There was a political agenda at play here with the elections coming up which couldn't be more obvious. "This is not his fault. He did not force his way into the country and did not "make his own rules"; he was ready to stay home." Check out these reactions from the tennis world: Aussie star Nick Kyrgios didn't need words: From New York Times columnist Christopher Clarey: Janko Tipsarevic is a Serbian former tennis player once ranked No. 8 in the world. This is from US Davis Cup captain, hardcourt specialist and top 10 player, Mardy Fish: Before the verdict was handed down, Patrick McEnroe believed the Serbian had the upper hand:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/4eacba70-0007-4c4f-9cc3-eecf6a96895a.png/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg