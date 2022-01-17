news, local-news,

WAVES in the wake of Tonga's volcanic eruption have peaked along the NSW coast, the Bureau of Meteorology says, but it wasn't quite the all-clear to get back in the water. The weather service retained its hazardous surf warning for the Hunter and much of NSW on Monday as "small, unusual waves" continued to roll in. The conditions were "no longer expected to be dangerous", the bureau said on Monday, but swimmers were warned to steer clear of taking risks for a bit longer. NSW State Emergency Service assistant commissioner Sean Kearns on Monday said conditions "will likely remain hazardous well into tomorrow". Surf Life Saving NSW director of lifesaving Joel Wiseman said the organisation remained "proactive and operational" across the state.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/iKQx4aiD4Q7fvCgDvFeGgz/af593427-4bcc-4960-be7d-a3ba94bb5eec.JPG/r252_0_2748_1410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg