Two rapidly-growing suburbs are considered among the best housing investment areas in the Hunter. Booming regional town Medowie and CBD suburb Wickham have attracted homeowners and investors en masse in recent years through continual development. According to a new report commissioned by mortgage brokers Eventus Financial, the pair rank in the top 10 Australian suburbs for investors with a deposit of $100,000. Boasting a high proportion of apartments, Wickham has experienced an increased demand for houses, reflected in a median house price rise of $96,000 between September and October alone. Late last year PRD Inner City's Jesse Wilton said house prices in the area would experience "exponential growth" in the next five years. RELATED: Newcastle v Newcastle UK - where's best property value? Mayfield mansion Bella Vista to sell at auction following development Central Coast mansion listed for $12 million to $15 million It's a similar story in Medowie, where median house price jumped about $150,000 in the first nine months of 2021 to reach $680,000 in October. Curtis and Blair's Jane Blair said the addition of Catherine McAuley Catholic College had undoubtedly drawn families and investors to the area. A host of other developments including commercial spaces, recreational facilities and fast food outlets are in the works for Medowie in the coming years. "There were a lot of people looking to live here, especially when COVID hit, but probably towards the end of [2020] is when we saw the investors come back into the market and they've come back pretty strong," Mrs Blair said. "I'd put that down to travels ...we can't travel or do anything so people have got a lot more money." Typically a hub for young families, Medowie recorded 33 of its 40 $1 million sales in 2021, with another already recorded in 2022. Mrs Blair said while the elevated prices were unfortunate for first home buyers, the suburb still represented good value. "On average here now prices start around the $600,000 mark, where 12 months ago for $450,000 they could get into a lovely three-bedroom house," Mrs Blair said. "It's a significant increase, but in saying that I think we still sit well under the median price for first home buyers. "It is still affordable here, but it's a hard slog for them." The report compiled a 20-strong shortlist by eliminating suburbs fitting certain categories, such as those where the median price of a three-bedroom home is more than $1 million, or the yield is below three per cent. It was also compiled on the basis that buyers were open to lending with a 10 per cent deposit, rather than the traditional 20 per cent that avoids the need for lender's mortgage insurance. Wickham and Medowie were eighth and ninth on the list respectively with similar yields (about four per cent) and median weekly rents (about $550). IN THE NEWS:

