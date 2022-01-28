One Power, solar energy, power bills, newcastle, Sean Barry

Solar power is a great way to reduce household bills and your reliance on power companies. It can also increase the value of your home while helping create a more sustainable future for the environment. "If a system is properly tailored to your home you can get anywhere between 50-80% saved off each quarterly bill, which equates to thousands of dollars saved yearly," according to Sean Barry, Managing Director of award-winning solar sales and installation company One Power Solar. One Power Solar specialises in the installation of residential and commercial solar PV and storage systems. The three owners of the business - Sean, James Strathdee and Ben Coram - have over 30 years combined experience in the sales, installations and maintenance of solar systems. "We saw a gap in the market where sales companies were just 'selling solar' instead of designing and delivering financial savings solutions to consumers wanting a better service than what was being offered by cheap companies," Sean said. "We are Electrical Contractors by trade and use all in-house employees to carry out the work to deliver high quality results as opposed to subcontracting out work and leaving our customers with a poor experience. "We are all about tailoring solar solutions for our customers and giving people the knowledge and information they need to get great results from their system." Thousands of Hunter Valley residents and businesses have experienced the cost-saving benefits of a tailored and properly installed solar system from One Power Solar. Solar was a priority for Alex and Brendan Gilles when planning the purchase of their new home in Rutherford. "So much so that I worked the cost into the home loan," Alex said. Word-of-mouth recommendations led the Gilles to One Power, where they invested in a 13.2kW system made up from 40 panels. The couple has not received a power bill for their four-bedroom, two-bathroom property with ducted heating and cooling since installing their solar system around 18 months ago. Instead, they are enjoying quarterly reimbursements. Those reimbursements have ranged from $58 up to $378. The Giles couldn't be happier with the results and when it comes to rating the customer experience, they gave One Power high marks, particularly their ability to communicate and help gain a deeper understanding of what they are installing. "I like to be able to sit down and talk through the information with someone. I'm a bit old school like that," Alex says. "Their team was excellent. They came out to do the quote and sat with me for at least an hour and a half and answered every question I had. "I also liked that on the few occasions if they didn't know the answer they made a call to Sean straight away and got the answer for me." Apart from courteous, professional attention to detail and extensive product and industry knowledge, the One Power team also showed their flexibility when the crew onsite needed to adjust the original layout planned. The available space on the couple's shed turned out to be smaller than expected so the team adapted several panels to find a solution that allowed for the job to continue on the day and a great outcome to be realised. One Power Solar is located at 3/28 Glenwood Drive Thornton and ready to help more Hunter Families. For more information ring 1300 568 589 or email admin@onepower.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5j9qeAa2aY4LpWZ52cph4N/b78ac4d3-9415-4086-bb2c-d1e5a626670e.jpeg/r0_127_2500_1539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

One Power helping Newcastle families slash household bills

CHARGED UP: The team at One Power have made it their mission to show customers how to use their solar system in the most effective way to achieve the maximum savings possible. Solar power is a great way to reduce household bills and your reliance on power companies. It can also increase the value of your home while helping create a more sustainable future for the environment. "If a system is properly tailored to your home you can get anywhere between 50-80% saved off each quarterly bill, which equates to thousands of dollars saved yearly," according to Sean Barry, Managing Director of award-winning solar sales and installation company One Power Solar. One Power Solar specialises in the installation of residential and commercial solar PV and storage systems. The three owners of the business - Sean, James Strathdee and Ben Coram - have over 30 years combined experience in the sales, installations and maintenance of solar systems. "We saw a gap in the market where sales companies were just 'selling solar' instead of designing and delivering financial savings solutions to consumers wanting a better service than what was being offered by cheap companies," Sean said. "We are Electrical Contractors by trade and use all in-house employees to carry out the work to deliver high quality results as opposed to subcontracting out work and leaving our customers with a poor experience. "We are all about tailoring solar solutions for our customers and giving people the knowledge and information they need to get great results from their system." Thousands of Hunter Valley residents and businesses have experienced the cost-saving benefits of a tailored and properly installed solar system from One Power Solar. Solar was a priority for Alex and Brendan Gilles when planning the purchase of their new home in Rutherford. "So much so that I worked the cost into the home loan," Alex said. Word-of-mouth recommendations led the Gilles to One Power, where they invested in a 13.2kW system made up from 40 panels. The couple has not received a power bill for their four-bedroom, two-bathroom property with ducted heating and cooling since installing their solar system around 18 months ago.

Instead, they are enjoying quarterly reimbursements. Those reimbursements have ranged from $58 up to $378. The Giles couldn't be happier with the results and when it comes to rating the customer experience, they gave One Power high marks, particularly their ability to communicate and help gain a deeper understanding of what they are installing. "I like to be able to sit down and talk through the information with someone. I'm a bit old school like that," Alex says. "Their team was excellent. They came out to do the quote and sat with me for at least an hour and a half and answered every question I had.

"I also liked that on the few occasions if they didn't know the answer they made a call to Sean straight away and got the answer for me." Apart from courteous, professional attention to detail and extensive product and industry knowledge, the One Power team also showed their flexibility when the crew onsite needed to adjust the original layout planned. The available space on the couple's shed turned out to be smaller than expected so the team adapted several panels to find a solution that allowed for the job to continue on the day and a great outcome to be realised. One Power Solar is located at 3/28 Glenwood Drive Thornton and ready to help more Hunter Families. For more information ring 1300 568 589 or email admin@onepower.com.au. SHARE