The start of 2022 has come with an enormous amount of wild weather, with indications more will be on the way. Over the weekend, storms caused localised flooding around the South Coast of NSW while a tsunami warning was issued for the coastline from Queensland to Tasmania. The eruption of underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai in the South Pacific region caused a tsunami to inundate Tonga. The extent of damage to the island nation is still being accessed. Nearly 2000 kilometres away from the eruption, in Norfolk Island waves of up to 1.3 metres were recorded. Land threats were issued for the Norfolk, Lord Howe Island and marine threats for Macquarie Island and much of the Australian east coast. "So the land threat is when we think there will likely be inundation from the wave pushing through, so it becomes a threat not just for the beaches and in the water, but also on the mainland," said the Bureau of Meteorology's Grace Legge from the tsunami warning centre. "When we issue a marine threat that's due to the stronger waves pushing through and unusual currents and dangerous rips, so it's mainly a threat if you're in the water or on the foreshore." On the Gold Coast, a 0.8 metre was recorded. "So an enormous amount of energy was released by the volcanic eruption and that was trapped by the oceans so it travelled many kilometres to affect not only the east coast of Australia but many of the Pacific nations," said the Bureau of Meterology's senior meteorologist, Sarah Scully. It is the second time this year Queensland has registered dangerous marine conditions, following the king tides that were triggered by ex-Tropical Cyclone Seth. Four cyclones have been observed over Australia this year, with the fourth - Tropical Cyclone Tiffany - making landfall on the Cape York Peninsula, Queensland, on January 10. Hail storms in Toowoomba, Queensland at the weekend caused a blanket of ice to fall, leaving residents shovelling their driveways on an otherwise sunny afternoon. Meanwhile, last week in Western Australia, the mercury tipped a record 50 degrees outside the Pilbara region. Significant electrical thunderstorms have also been recorded over parts of NSW and Victoria. Agata Imielska, the BoM's Hazard Preparedness and Response Manager for NSW/ACT, said it was likely the remainder of the remaining summer storm season will continue to be very severe. "We have been pretty concerned heading into this storm season with the storm risk and also the flood risk," Ms Imielska said. "This severe weather season is not a sprint, it's a marathon. We've already seen severe conditions really early, and [it's been] a fast and hard start to the weather season and it is expected to continue."

