Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Bennetts Green service station early on Monday morning. Four men - one armed with a crow bar - entered the Pacific Highway service station at 4.30am and threatened a 22-year-old male employee. One of the men jumped behind the counter and attempted to steal cash, while another man stole a packet of chips before the group fled the scene in a silver Mercedes sedan. The employee was not physically injured during the incident. Police quickly established a crime scene. The men are described as being of Caucasian appearance, with dark coloured jumpers, face masks and gloves. As inquiries continue, police are appealing to locate four men who may be able to assist. Detectives are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage from the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green between 4am and 5am on Monday to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

