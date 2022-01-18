coronavirus,

There has been another large spike in the state's COVID-19 daily death toll, as NSW Health reported on Tuesday morning that 36 people with the virus lost their lives in a single day. It was another record for the state's deadliest day of the pandemic, more than doubling the 17 deaths recorded the previous day. There were 29,830 positive COVID-19 tests recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, the health authority said, made up of 16,067 PCR results and 13,763 rapid antigen test results. There are 2850 people in hospital with the virus - up from 2776 in the previous 24-hour period - and 209 people in intensive care units, an extra six in a day. Of the 13,763 positive rapid antigen test results, 11,564 were from the previous seven days. The rapid antigen test results include some cases where an individual has taken multiple tests, or a rapid antigen test and PCR test in the same reporting period.

