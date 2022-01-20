comment,

So many readers have commented on Newcastle city centre needing rejuvenation and talk in glowing terms about how the city used to be. I left the city at a young age and after 43 years I have returned, and I still find the city lacking compared to other major regional cities or capital cities. Living in Sydney I frequently visited the city museums, art galleries, botanical gardens and theatres all being supported financially by Sydney City Council and state and federal governments. I will still travel from Lake Macquarie to visit Sydney attractions, as do other Novocastrians, because we do not have them. Until Newcastle receives equivalent government financial support along with a council that boldly invests in city centre attractions we will not attract people, income or investment. It takes more than residential buildings to revitalise a city. If the proposed state of New England was voted in with the referendum in 1967 we may now not be talking about rejuvenating the city. Perhaps another referendum is needed to get the necessary government support and gain our independence, including border control we needed for COVID management. LLOYD Davies, ("New CBD a 'vast improvement'", Letters, 12/1). I would suggest that there's a little more to Newcastle's decline than you may think, as it wasn't just caused by shopping centres in suburbs. The lockout laws that were implemented in 2008 saw a staggeringly smaller amount of people heading into the CBD, therefore causing a lot of business to dry up. The removal of the heavy rail then made it even less desirable, and even more difficult, for many people to head into the city, during the day or night, thus taking an immeasurable toll on Newcastle. I do understand why you would find the light rail convenient, though, because from the sparse amount of passengers I've seen on it on numerous occasions, I doubt that you would have ever had any trouble finding a seat. GOUGH Whitlam, Ben Chifley and John Curtin would be turning in their graves at what has become of the ALP. Anthony Albanese is sounding more and more like a Liberal leader every day, and that's not a compliment. Here's an idea for the ALP: stand for something that differentiates you from the government. You weren't that far off winning in 2019, it's a mistake of monumental proportions to remove every policy area and principle that you espoused in the hope that enough "quiet Australians" will vote for you. It would be nice if the ALP stood for the common good, the values they used to hold. Instead they've acquiesced in the libertarian takeover of Australia, the belief that something only has value if you can make money out of it. I fear the ALP will have to reinvent itself if it's to form government again. They could start by ending the union control of the party, that way the party might start to behave like a genuine social democratic party, instead of a fiefdom for talentless union hacks. THE vision of a faster rail service between Newcastle and Sydney need not rely on either blue sky promises by aspiring politicians or by angry action groups. It just requires some comparatively minor track improvements (minor compared to implementing new HST infrastructure) and some operations improvements. The new CAF Civity bi-mode regional rail fleet is scheduled for delivery next year. The units have a speed capacity of 160km/h. With approximately 175km between the Newcastle Interchange and Sydney Central, track prioritisation, lifting the operational speed limit and just six stops the CAF could average 145km/h and make the journey in an hour 36 minutes. If that's not quick enough, go live in Sydney. No politicians' promises. No $10 billion price tag, just a commitment by the NSW government to make the operation changes needed to make it happen. THINKING of the visible effects of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano's eruptions; I cannot help being reminded of the accidental reporting of a significant climatic event that occurred between 1200 BC and 1500 BC that had caused the trading routes between Egypt and the Indian sub-continent be devastated by the enduring drought that prevented the camel caravans to traverse this area. (Forensic examination of history seeks to discover the truth behind the distortions of the victor's reporting of their history - that is called accidental reporting). It seems that a series of huge volcanic eruptions and earthquakes in quick succession were most probably responsible for the circumstances for this prolonged drought that brought the end of the reliance on bronze in Egypt since the tin sourced from the hills of modern Afghanistan was unable to be delivered to Egypt. I am truly amazed at the extremely widespread effect of a single natural event has on so much of the world and I do imagine, and I hope not as well, what if there were several of these huge eruptions in close proximity to this one both in time and place; would we see a modern similar drought effect devastate a large area of the planet? I do pray that recovery is quick and that the natural environment settles down quickly with no further massive eruptions for some time to come. IT is a good thing that we have a Scout Camp at the Glenrock Lagoon for Sydneysiders to use. I must admit that I was shocked and amazed to read that the Hillsong Church had organised such an event in Newcastle. Who do these Sydney people think they are as I doubt they would never be allowed to conduct such an event in Sydney? Perhaps the state government thinks that it is OK to risk the spread of the COVID virus in the regions while keeping it out of Sydney. The pathetic excuses put up by the Premier and his Minister for Health just don't stack up. It is time to see more action from our local members, both state and federal in order to have such activities properly approved and policed. IN response to Monday's story ("Thousands protest the jab", Herald, 17/1): back when the Spanish flu pandemic hit the world, and in particular Australia, people took the advice and wore masks. I have perused information pertaining to the pandemic in the early 1900s and I've not read anywhere where people questioned the validity of the pandemic or protested. It shows people had more common sense back then. I CAN see going back to school ending up a real shambles. So the kids go back and if one child tests positive they have to close the whole school; the teachers and kids have to isolate and the teachers have to teach from home. It doesn't make sense. THANK heavens there seems to be a plentiful supply of toilet paper at the moment as we desperately need vast quantities to cope with the Djokovic saga. IT is no wonder we are having difficulty understanding the rationale behind recent and constantly changing COVID restrictions. For example; why is it that thousands of unmasked and not socially distanced spectators can attend the Sydney Cricket Ground, singing and chanting, yet a Christian Church is criticised for allowing a couple of hundred of its members attending a summer camp with some singing allowed? I THINK the developments in battery technology and high-power electronic control systems have made pumped hydro obsolete. Pumped hydro is comparatively very bulky and expensive. I suspect, with all the moving parts, it would also be more expensive to maintain. I'M curious why Pat Garnet worries about different rail gauges for a very fast train, ("A very fast end to argument", Letters, 15/1). First, there is no change between Sydney and Newcastle as per Albanese's proposal. Second, if referring to the Queensland border, I assume the separate track would keep its own gauge all the way. BUILD the power lines and the solar farms will follow. Many solar and wind farms are near existing power lines on arable or inhabited land, leading to backlash. If a large superfund were to build power lines to unwanted/unproductive land they would get customers. While they are at it also look at tidal power. Unlike wind or sun, it's predictable years in advance. THE latest excuse to win popular approval by kicking Djokovic out is that he'll fire up anti-vaxxers. Meanwhile it's hugs and kisses for Christensen, Kelly and Palmer and continuation of the logistical nightmares on vaccines, tests and border control for which this government is now infamous. FEEDBACK from currently very tired and short staffed, overwhelmed with every type of PPE, aged care personnel is that management insists on paperwork being completed as a priority over "people-centred care" so funding is not compromised. FINALLY our federal government has not bowed down to a popular decision and followed the rules that we all have had to follow to keep us COVID safe. Not a supporter of making the non vaxxed lepers but we all should follow the rules as stated. Bye Novak.

