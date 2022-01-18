sport, local-sport,

NEWCASTLE Jets midfielder Lucy Johnson feels confident of overcoming quadricep niggles this week and tackling the Roar in Brisbane on Sunday. Johnson copped a knock on her left leg early in a 1-all draw with Perth at No.2 Sportsground on the weekend and has also felt a minor issue on her right side. However, the concerns shouldn't be enough to stop her taking the field for a sixth straight A-League Women's match since joining the club this season. "The left one I got a cork in the first 10 or 15 minutes and it got worse throughout the game. The right one has been dodgy this whole week ... and when I was kicking the ball it was getting a bit sore," Johnson said on Tuesday. "I think it'll be fine, but I'll just take it easy this week." Johnson was replaced after 55 minutes on the weekend. Equal fifth Newcastle are one point ahead of Brisbane.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/1ff6e804-17bc-44f0-91c0-80bf058af2cf.jpg/r0_290_3188_2091_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg