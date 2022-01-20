our-newcastle, Adam Miller, Newcastle Museum

ADAM Miller planned to move to Los Angeles permanently in March 2020. The pandemic had other ideas though, forcing the Newcastle guitarist and his wife, singer Holly Clayton, to put their dream of immersing themselves in the LA jazz scene on hold for the time being. Miller still hopes to get back there, but if the past two years have taught him anything it is that making plans is a thing of the past. "We will hopefully be back touring at some point but there's no way to make plans," Miller says. "I was planning to return to the US in April and now that's not an option. As a musician, you're used to working and planning a year or two in advance but that is just not a thing any more." Now settled back into life in his hometown (at least for the time being) Miller is focusing on writing and recording after building up a backlog of music throughout 2020 and 2021, with a new album - and possibly more than one - on course for release this year. The first taste is a new single Chapters which he recorded remotely with long-time collaborators Mitch Cairns (bass) and Steve Fuller (drums). "That was a cool lockdown project because I was going through my computer looking at old recordings and I found one that was a drum track that was recorded for a different song in 2006 with a drummer named Steve Fuller that I used to play with all the time in Newcastle who now lives in Hong Kong," Miller explains. "The track was actually from a time when I was thinking I was a singer [laughs], so it was a song I had sung on and it was terrible, but the drums were beautiful. "I got Mitch Cairns in Melbourne to play bass on it too. It was all done remotely both in distance and time." Working remotely allowed him to unite with his band in Los Angeles to record songs for his forthcoming album. It might not be the ideal way to operate but Miller says that with the advances in technology, recording together is relatively easy. "Specifically recording this latest album, being on Zoom, my band in LA could all be together and I was in lockdown over here," he says. "I couldn't get anyone in to work with me but they could be in the room together in Los Angeles, so we set it up with them looking at me on a laptop screen [laughs]. "But it was pretty amazing because it actually felt like I was there for a few days. "It was very early morning starts, like up at 3am to work to their time. The way technology is, they can stream exactly what's going on in the studio there - I can even control things in their studio if I need to. "It's pretty amazing to be in that position. "Nothing beats the real thing though." Miller's passion lies in playing live, sharing the stage with other musicians, and being without it for extended periods during the pandemic has proved tough. "It has been hard and the last month has been the hardest with instant cancellations of shows," Miller says. "Obviously it's great to perform from a work point of view but for me it's just something that I need to do for my mental health and personality and outlet. "The joy of being on stage and sharing the stage with other people is pretty special." Miller will perform a free outdoor show at Museum Park next to Newcastle Museum on Thursday evening (January 20) as part of a weekly music series presented by Newcastle Improvised Music Association (NIMA) every Thursday from January 20 to February 24. Miller has been involved with NIMA for the past decade, not only as a performer but as a curator for their weekly gigs at The Underground at The Grand Hotel. "Before we started it there wasn't really the opportunity to play jazz and improvised music in Newcastle, so this gave local artists the ability to play and develop, including myself," Miller says. "What has come out of it is that it has developed that style of music more throughout the city in that there are lots of venues where you can play that sort of thing and lots of younger artists doing that now." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/324VkdtvqnBSp7aYw6KyqmM/f98ab310-e21d-46d8-8f02-9b6d77e9fccc.jpg/r272_212_2400_1414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg