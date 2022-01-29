Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo, Port Stephens Holiday Parks

If you are attending the 2022 Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo then you must stop by and visit the Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Park's stand. Drop by to chat with the friendly staff to learn all about their four holiday parks: As well as being located adjacent to some of NSW best beaches all Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Parks have fabulous amenities and facilities onsite that make a stay even more enjoyable for family and friends. All parks have modern amenity blocks, some including shared bathrooms for families, laundries with the latest washing machines and dryers and well as well-equipped camp kitchens. Some of our Beachside Holiday Parks offer swimming pools, spas and children's playgrounds, perfect to keep the littlies busy during any short break. Also learn about how you can now travel *all year round with your Fido when staying at Shoal Bay, Fingal Bay and Halifax Holiday Parks. Naturally there's a few conditions to preserve the balance for all visitors but your Fido can now holiday with you when you are staying in your own tent or caravan at any time of the year. There are also great Show Accommodation Specials, exclusive to Show attendees only. More importantly during these Covid-19 times, PSHP offer a 100% Guest Commitment when staying at a Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Park that you can be confident we are 100% committed to keeping you and your family safe by: To find out more about the 100% Guest Commitment or to enquire about staying with Fido visit the website www.beachsideholidays.com.au or contact the Reservations Centre 02 4988 0990 (open every day between 9am-5pm) to make a booking. (Conditions apply - see website for details.) Or better still, for more information see you at the 2022 Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo.

Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Parks offer great locations and amenities

To find out more about the 100% Guest Commitment or to enquire about staying with Fido visit the website www.beachsideholidays.com.au or contact the Reservations Centre 02 4988 0990 (open every day between 9am-5pm) to make a booking. (Conditions apply - see website for details.)

