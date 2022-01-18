Newcastle police investigate armed hold-up outside Blackbutt Hotel, New Lambton
Detectives are investigating the hold-up of a man outside a Newcastle pub - and an attempted robbery inside the venue - in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police said three men, one armed with a knife, approached a 42-year-old man outside the Blackbutt Hotel at New Lambton about 4am and threatened him while demanding he hand over his mobile phone and wallet.
The trio then went into the Orchardtown Road venue and tried to steal items, but were unsuccessful.
They fled the scene in a vehicle a short time later.
Detectives from Newcastle Police District, with help from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crimes Squad, are investigating the incident.
They are calling for anyone with information that could help with the investigation, or dashcam footage from the Orchardtown Road or Carnley Avenue area between 3.30am and 4.30am on Tuesday, to contact police.
