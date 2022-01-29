Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo

The Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo will be held from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, February 6 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showgrounds. This long-running event is staged by the peak industry association for caravan and camping in NSW (CCIA NSW). It will see over 160 exhibitors on-site to showcase the latest caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, tents, camping equipment, 4WD accessories, holiday parks and more. "The people of Newcastle and Hunter region have a keen interest in caravan and camping holidays," Lyndel Gray, CCIA NSW CEO said. "They come along to the event to find the latest in products and brands, and gear up for their next adventure." Attendees will enjoy free activities including a live reptile display, jumping castles and a guest appearance by Publisher and TV Personality Pat Callinan, one of Australia's most recognisable 4x4, RV and Camping experts on the Friday and Saturday of the show. Save the Date & Show Details: Tickets are on sale now and will be available online only at www.caravan.expo.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5j9qeAa2aY4LpWZ52cph4N/78fb401c-d1bf-4a02-b49b-4c2a2e577121.jpg/r55_0_3811_2122_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo showcases latest in holiday escape lifestyle

PLAN YOUR NEXT GETAWAY: The Newcastle Caravan Camping Holiday Expo is the ultimate way to check out what caravan and camping is all about. ULTIMATE INSIGHTS: Gear up for your next adventure and speak to expert exhibitors on hand to provide you with all the information you will need to get on the road. SAFE ENVIRONMENT: The venue has plenty of outdoor displays and two huge indoor pavilions, giving us lots of space to deliver a COVID Safe event. The Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo will be held from Friday, February 4 to Sunday, February 6 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showgrounds.

This long-running event is staged by the peak industry association for caravan and camping in NSW (CCIA NSW). It will see over 160 exhibitors on-site to showcase the latest caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, tents, camping equipment, 4WD accessories, holiday parks and more. "The people of Newcastle and Hunter region have a keen interest in caravan and camping holidays," Lyndel Gray, CCIA NSW CEO said. "They come along to the event to find the latest in products and brands, and gear up for their next adventure." Attendees will enjoy free activities including a live reptile display, jumping castles and a guest appearance by Publisher and TV Personality Pat Callinan, one of Australia's most recognisable 4x4, RV and Camping experts on the Friday and Saturday of the show. Save the Date & Show Details: WHAT: Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo

WHERE: Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground

WHEN: Friday 4th - Sunday 6th February 2022

TIME: 9am - 5pm Friday to Saturday and 9am - 4pm Sunday

TICKETS: $16 for adults and $12 for concession. Children 16 and under are FREE when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets are on sale now and will be available online only at www.caravan.expo.com. SHARE