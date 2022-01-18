coronavirus,

The Red Hot Summer Tour concert at Roche Estate this Saturday is set to go ahead, with some restrictions in place. Ticketholders were informed on Monday that all patrons are requested to bring their own rug or chair, remain seated when possible, stay in their own social groups, and wear a mask when they cannot socially distance. It follows the cancellation of the Grapevine Gathering festival at the same venue last weekend, after outdoor music festivals were added to the list of venues at which singing and dancing has been banned in NSW due to the current COVID surge. Health minister Brad Hazzard signed off on an exemption to the Public Health Order on Monday, which permits singing and dancing at outdoor festivals as long as "reasonably practicable steps" are taken to ensure patrons remain seated, with no dancefloors allowed. Saturday's show at Roche Estate will feature Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney. The Pokolbin venue is also scheduled to host the Summersalt festival - featuring The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, The Waifs, Boy & Bear and more - on January 29. Rod Stewart's March 26 show at Roche Estate has been cancelled, while nearby venue Hope Estate last week postponed its Hope Rocks festival from February 5, with a new date to be announced.

