Police are appealing for help from the public in their search for a woman missing from the Lake Macquarie area since Christmas. Nicole Schonewille, aka Sampaklis, has been missing since December 25, when she spoke to family for Christmas. She has not been seen or heard from since then. The 37-year-old is known to frequent the Lake Macquarie, Newcastle and Maitland areas. Any information that could help police with the search can be passed on anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the online reporting portal.

