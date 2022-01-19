news, local-news,

A man has been taken to a Newcastle hospital in a serious condition after he fell from a second-storey roof at Gloucester. NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning after reports that a 40-year-old man had fallen from a roof onto concrete. The man suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head injury. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and a critical care medical team before being air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

