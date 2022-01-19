Man, 40, air-lifted to hospital after falling from second-storey roof at Gloucester
A man has been taken to a Newcastle hospital in a serious condition after he fell from a second-storey roof at Gloucester.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning after reports that a 40-year-old man had fallen from a roof onto concrete.
The man suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head injury.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics and a critical care medical team before being air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
IN THE NEWS:
- Parked in: Seven-storey car park latest hurdle in light rail extension
- Students may have to take rapid antigen tests twice a week to attend school
- Clausen elected deputy lord mayor of Newcastle for entire council term
- Letters: Djokovic saga rings with echo of the Tampa
- Teitzel forging own career path at Knights
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark: newcastleherald.com.au
- Download our app
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News