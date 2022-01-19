NSW records 32 deaths, 32,297 new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 32 COVID-19 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. There were 32,297 new COVID-19 cases with 12,450 recorded from positive rapid antigen tests and 19,847 from PCR testing. There are 2863 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 217 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 2850 patients were being cared for with 209 in ICU. NSW Health says 10,417 of the positive RAT results were from the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.2 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 27.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.2 per cent have had their first dose. IN OTHER NEWS: Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 16.4 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

