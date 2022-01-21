comment,

AS an avid cricket fan, both as a player and spectator, for more than 80 years, I completely agree with Robert Dillon ("Looking after No.1", Newcastle Herald, 15/1). I watched with envy as Hobart, with half the population of the Newcastle area, hosted a Test match in such a splendid venue. A city the size of ours deserves much-improved facilities so that Novocastrians can enjoy the cricketing pleasures afforded to Tasmanians. SO, Hillsong Church holds a rock concert at Glenrock defying COVID restrictions and gets off scot-free. Then, when they have finished at Glenrock, they leave a huge mess behind and by all accounts again get off scot-free. Are these the benefits of prime ministerial patronage? I cannot think of any other logical explanation. I am sure that the residents of south-western Sydney, those who underwent the humiliation of helicopters flying overhead to ensure they remained corralled in their prisons during the lockdown, must be impressed at the largesse of police, NSW Health and NSW National Parks and Wildlife in allowing this religious sect to do as they wish without penalty. IN response to last week's story ("Aged care crisis as avalanche hits", Herald 15/1): I have a friend in her 70s who has recently been accepted into a nursing home in Newcastle and is in the latter stages of her life suffering cancer and emphysema, as well as being bed-bound. Prior to this, she had been in the John Hunter Hospital for six weeks and then the Mater hospice for four weeks as they thought the end was near. However she stabilised and is now in the nursing home. The care she received at the John Hunter and Mater was compassionate and excellent. She arrived at the nursing home on January 10 and wasn't given a wash or had her nightie changed until Wednesday night. Then late on Thursday night she called for a bedpan, and this is part of the text she sent me on Friday morning: "Approximately midnight I used call buzzer - a man responded after about two minutes with a windcheater on and no uniform. I asked for a bedpan three times and he still didn't understand me. Another man arrived and I questioned the other's lack of uniform. The response was 'he's just starting the night shift and doesn't have a uniform yet'. I replied, but he didn't even understand what I asked for. A bed pan was retrieved from the bathroom and both men left only after I asked them to go." I cannot believe that two men, one apparently with language difficulties and no experience and the other a care worker, were the only staff on at night, with no registered nurse or female worker. My friend is single and a very private person and needless to say was upset, embarrassed and mortified. Certainly not how I would like to spend the latter days of my life. Aged care is definitely in crisis and I just hope there is more genuine assistance given to this sector and not just words. Having said all that however, the daytime staff are friendly, polite and helpful, just not enough of them to go around - particularly at night. Stretched is a mild way of putting it - where is the compassion for our aged citizens and the facilities that house them? AGED care has been struggling long before the COVID crisis, however now due to the virus the industry is at crisis point. Carers have been working overtime, double shifts and cancelling leave so that our elderly will not be neglected and still it's a struggle. Aged care workers are entrusted to care for our most vulnerable, our elderly, yet aged care workers are one of the lowest-paid employees in Australia. Is it any wonder there are staff shortages when more money can be made handling a pack of cornflakes or takeaway food then handling our elderly? The outcome of the royal commission was eagerly awaited, but didn't bring relief. Most aged-care providers are doing all they can to entice more staff, but how can they compete with hourly rates that in no way reflect the physical and mental strain of caring for our elderly? It's not that aged-care facilities won't employ more staff; it's the fact that no one wants to be employed at the going hourly rate. It's time the wages reflected what our elderly and their carers deserve; decent remuneration for hard working carers. Staffing to residents ratios would be more realistic and both carers and elderly would receive what they deserve. HOW pathetic and unjustified the reasons for deporting Novak Djokovic. A threat to Australian citizens? How so? He's here for five minutes to play a tennis tournament. His movements amount to his place of residence, and to and from the tennis. He has very little close contact with the public and he can't go out anywhere because he's unvaccinated, and he's a threat to the public? He seemingly satisfied all the protocols provided by Tennis Australia and the government to be exempt from vaccination. He has never been outspoken about his choice not to be vaccinated, and he is likely to incite anti-vaxxers? Seriously? Did the government give any thought to the safety of the Australian public when they opened our international borders while Omicron was running rampant around the world, when it was obvious in other countries the vaccine wasn't stopping the spread? In my opinion this has been purely a political decision by a government that will struggle to win the next election, at the expense of an innocent man. I WOULD like to ask why the media and the health authorities sensationalise the so-called COVID death numbers. It has been reported that even if a car accident victim comes into hospital and subsequently dies from their injuries, they are tested for any signs of omicron and if positive are recorded as a COVID death. This is apparently happening in all the hospitals in Australia. People naturally die of different causes all the time, but if they happen to contract the virus while in hospital they are said to have died with COVID. There is a subtle but important difference if the virus isn't the cause of death. I MUST take umbrage at Peter Ronne's letter in relation to Lachlan Macquarie, (Letters, 15/1). I don't think there have been too many people in Australian history who have had such a positive influence as Governor Macquarie. After all, it was under this great man that Sydney and NSW first started to develop as a great city and colony/state. He could be said to have laid the foundation for modern Australia. The citizens of Lake Macquarie should see it as an honour to have their city named after this great man. Perhaps a statue of Governor Macquarie could be erected in Speers Point Park to mark the 200th anniversary of his death in 2024. IT seems almost every day at press conferences that NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulates himself and the state for being strong. Not much consolation for people who are losing loved ones each day to COVID-19. You would think the Premier would be doing all he can to prevent people from getting sick and dying from coronavirus. Sadly, I believe to the ordinary person it doesn't look like he is. REGARDING Novak Djokovic ('PM opens door for early lifting of Djokovic ban', Newcastle Herald 18/1) let's all hope this sends a message to all other professional athletes of all other codes, who seem to think they can do exactly as they like. They can get the jab; or get in the cab. LET us not forget Djokovic was thrown out of the 2020 US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball struck in anger. SURPRISE surprise, another negative piece on the Supercars published, and written by an East Ender, ("Too many speed humps for race to proceed", Letters, 15/1). Supercars has shown a history of due diligence concerning COVID safety. For example, the last two years' cancellations. Like any entertainment organisation, they will complete an appropriate risk assessment. PERHAPS it's time to do away with the meat raffle at pubs and clubs and replace them with a toilet paper raffle, with the major prize being 24 rolls and a rapid antigen test. At least, unlike meat trays which many punters put on the floor under the table in the heat for a couple of hours then complain to the butcher that the meat was off up here at the Bay (I've witnessed this numerous times), the toilet paper won't go off. However getting home alive will be a problem. IS Novak Djokovic the first high-profile sports person in history to be deported from a country for refusing to take drugs? FORT Scratchley has reluctantly taken the decision to cancel our special Australia Day event. This decision has been taken due to our concern for the health of our volunteer group who are predominately over 70. The Fort will open as a normal day with the Time Gun firing at 1 o'clock and limited tunnel tours available. We look forward to operating our next open day in June ON the news I just heard about NRL players having daily rapid antigen tests, but meanwhile the public can't get one. What a joke, priorities please and it ain't big headed arrogant league players.

