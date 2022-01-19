sport, local-sport,

Bethany Gordon put a frustrating return to the national league behind her with a solid 90-minute performance for the Jets on Sunday. Now, the 21-year-old midfielder hopes to continue having impact for Newcastle as they push for a top-four position and finals appearance in A-League Women. Gordon had not played in the league since a debut season with Canberra United in 2017-18, when she made two appearances. She was given another opportunity this campaign by Jets coach Ash Wilson after a strong NSW National Premier Leagues Women season with Macarthur Rams. Gordon earned a first-round start for Newcastle against Sydney FC on December 4 but the return was short-lived when she was forced from the field around the 25-minute mark with a knee injury. "I went into a tackle that I would have done 500 times before in my life and came out feeling it wasn't right," Gordon told the Newcastle Herald. "I got strapped up and tried to go again but it didn't really feel like how it was meant to be. Just sitting there after that thinking about the possibility of how bad it could've been was really nerve-racking. "Then there is a period where you're waiting for test results and you're thinking about all of the things it could be." It turned out to be a grade one tear of the Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) in her right knee. After a short period in a leg brace, Gordon was able to start with some gentle movement before a return to full training in the new year. "I thought that I came a long way in that six to eight-week pre-season period to be able to get named in that starting team," Gordon said. "Then having that taken away with injury kind of reset my mind on where I sat in team, because then everyone else was going to have four to six weeks of playing well and training and I was going to be sort of starting from scratch. That was hard." But two match postponements - in round five and six - due to COVID meant Gordon only ended up missing three games. Then the departure of experienced midfielder Emily van Egmond, who is in India to play in the Women's Asian Cup with the Matildas then will join new club San Diego in National Women's Soccer League in the United States, plus the move of Cassidy Davis from midfield to the back line against Perth opened the door for Gordon's return. "I felt like I performed as someone who had come back from an injury," Gordon said. "It wasn't my cleanest performance but I got through the whole game and played some football that I was happy with. I felt good and I pulled up pretty well. "Now, I'm just hoping to get some more minutes." Newcastle came from behind to draw 1-1 with Perth to retain fifth position on eight points ahead of two important matches with seventh-placed Roar (7) in Brisbane this Sunday then ninth-placed Canberra (2) at home on January 30. Those next two outings will bring the Jets to their 14-round season midpoint. "It's definitely a squad where we can make something from nothing," Gordon said. "All of the girls knew that we had time under our belts to be able to create something, and everyone stayed calm and did what we needed to do to claw a point out of it. "These next few games are definitely games where I think our team can take all three points. That's definitely what we're aiming for, so we can get into that top four and solidify our spot there going into the second half of the season." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/3ab003d7-e59a-4396-b403-9cc80f332b06.jpg/r0_278_4344_2732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg