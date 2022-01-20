Hunter Drama stars rising in the west at musical theatre academy

news, local-news,

TWO Hunter Drama graduates have secured positions at one of Australia's most prestigious musical theatre academies. Savannah Geddes and Sophie Carmody have been friends since primary school. They both went on to attend Hunter School of Performing Arts and ultimately complete Hunter Drama's Pre-diploma of Musical Theatre. Graduating in 2021, Ms Geddes and Ms Carmody were among the hundreds of candidates who applied for a Diploma of Musical Theatre at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) last year. Both were successful in their application, securing two of the 18 spots available in the course at WAAPA - whose graduates include Hugh Jackman. Ms Geddes, 20, said she had been dreaming about a positions at WAAPA since she was 12 years old. "I still think that I'm processing it honestly," Ms Geddes said. "It felt like a very big risk at the time, but I am so proud of myself for trusting my gut because now I get to do what I have always aspired to do." With an ultimate goal of working professionally in musical theatre, Ms Geddes said she would take any work in the performing arts space. "Nothing can beat the absolute adrenaline rush you get from performing live. If I can do that as a career one day I would be ecstatic." Hunter Drama's pre-diploma is designed specifically to "hone the skills of students wishing to undertake tertiary studies in performance". Ms Geddes and Ms Carmody said the course allowed them to grow in a safe and creative environment and prepared them for the rigorous rounds of online WAAPA auditions. "I was surrounded by teachers who understood all the aspects of musical theatre and peers who appreciated the art form just as much as I do," Ms Carmody said. "I felt so beyond supported by my wonderful teachers and received lots of tips and tricks, which made auditions less daunting and more thrilling." Prior to enrolment in the course Ms Geddes had taken a break from performing - eventually deciding the business degree she was enrolled in wasn't for her. "I not only reignited my passion for performing, I was pushed and challenged in ways I had not been before," she said. "When it came time to send in auditions for schools, I approached them with a confidence I had not had before. It was a confidence derived from pride in how far I had come, and excitement in how far I still had to go." The two move to Perth in early February where they will be rooming together throughout the year-long course. "I am super nervous but it helps that I get to do it all with my best friend. Something I don't think either of us could have predicted," Ms Geddes said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/3b1787aa-33bd-4a93-ba38-cb83475a5cdb.jpg/r1_43_1199_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg