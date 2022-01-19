newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Merewether Surfboard Club have been handed a wildcard into the Australian Boardriders Battle Series final in Newcastle on February 5 and 6. The 2019 champions have finished on the podium mutiple times in the past eight boardriders' series finals and were one of five clubs announced as wildcard recipients on Wednesday. A sixth wildcard will go to a local trials winner. Without club big guns Ryan Callinan, Jackson Baker and Morgan Cibilic, who have all qualified for this year's world tour and are unable to compete, Merewether are expected to look to a mix of youth and experience. Former world No.2 Luke Egan is team captain but it is not determined yet whether he will surf with Travis Lynch a likely starter for the masters (over-35) position. Challenger series surfer Philippa Anderson, who played a lead role when the club won the 2019 final, will be their female competitor. Josh Levey will be the junior surfer. Mike Clayton-Brown and Luke Hamilton are likely to take up the open spots with the final make-up of the five-person team yet to be confirmed. The final will be staged over two days at Newcastle beach. Along with their historic 2019 final victory, Merewether were runners-up in 2018 and third in 2014 and 2016. Merewether Surfboard Club president Craig Long credited past efforts as key to being awarded a wildcard. "To not able to qualify this year but still compete is testament to the strength of the club in its performance over the past five years or so," Long said. "This year is a little different in that the CT surfers are not allowed to surf in the event, and they're not available either, so this year we're certainly testing the strengths of the club in relation to the depth." The Australian Boardriders battle is the country's biggest grassroots boardriders event and involves more than 70 clubs competing over eight state qualifying rounds for 24 places in the final. Merewether bowed out in the semi-finals of the NSW Central qualifying round held at North Narrabeen on November 27. Wildcards were also handed to North Shelley, Point Lookout, Maroubra United and North Avalon.

