news, court-and-crime,

TWO people are in hospital, one critical and another under police guard, after a Muswellbrook man sustained a stab wound to his neck. NSW Police were called to Brooke Street at Muswellbrook about 9.20pm after reports a 47-year-old man had suffered a stab wound. He drove himself to Muswellbrook Hospital before he was moved to the John Hunter. Police on Wednesday said he was in a critical but stable condition. Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene. Inquiries led them to arrest a 53-year-old man at a Hunter Terrace address about 2am on Wednesday. The 53-year-old was taken to Muswellbrook police station before he was shifted to the John Hunter for treatment. Police said the man remains under police guard and the investigation continues. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/f0a37d06-a6e9-44a5-9f07-8e50cf132dbe.jpg/r2_18_998_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg