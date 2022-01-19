news, court-and-crime,

Lake Macquarie police are warning people to make sure they leave their vehicles locked after a recent spate of thefts by opportunistic thieves. Police say vehicles have been targeted in recent days at West Wallsend, around Tramway Drive, Royalty and Conveyor streets, along with Donnelly Road at Arcadia Vale, Jabiru Street at Carey Bay and Dora Street at Dora Creek. The thefts have taken place from parked cars left in residential areas overnight. Items such as cash, coins, gift cards, wallets and keys have been taken. Police said people should ensure they make vehicle security a priority and, in particular, that all vehicles are locked overnight. They said, where possible, people should park in a secure garage or well lit area, or under the surveillance of a CCTV system.

