DANISH Prince was awarded a controversial win at Newcastle on Wednesday after having a protest from favourite Just Tozza dismissed by Racing NSW stewards. Three-year-old gelding Danish Prince paid $10 on TAB fixed odds for the victory in the NZ Bloodstock 2022 Karaka Catalogue Benchmark 64 Handicap (1500 metres), which only came to fruition following a lengthy hearing. IN THE NEWS: It appeared there was contact made between Danish Prince, trained by Marc Connors and steered by Tim Clark, and four-year-old gelding Just Tozza, prepared by Jason Coyle and piloted by Regan Bayliss, on multiple occasions down the straight. However, no action was taken by the officials and the original results remained in place. The margin was just 0.06 lengths with Danish Prince holding on despite the fast-finishing efforts of Just Tozza. Elsewhere on Newcastle's midweek card Lennon stormed home to claim victory in the final event. The four-year-old gelding, trained by Les Bridge and with Chris Williams as jockey, went from last to first in the closing stages of the TAB Long May We Play Benchmark 64 Handicap (1500m). It was the second win of Lennon's career and comes 13 months after the first. Earlier, Chris Waller's Paternal recorded a narrow victory by 0.08 lengths in the NHN Group CG&E Maiden Handicap (1400m). Barney Rabble, Adulting and Byron were the others to salute along with $18-shot Ellenmac, which had Kathy O'Hara on board.

