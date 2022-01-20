news, court-and-crime,

A man has been charged with allegedly stabbing another man in the neck at Muswellbrook in what police have described as a domestic-related incident. Emergency crews were called to Brooke Street about 9.20pm on Tuesday after reports a 47-year-old had a stab wound to his neck. Police said the injured man had driven himself to Muswellbrook Hospital, where he was transferred to John Hunter Hospital. He had surgery on Wednesday and police said on Thursday morning he remained in a critical but stable condition. Detectives are investigating the alleged stabbing. They arrested a 53-year-old man in Hunter Terrace at Muswellbrook in the early hours of Wednesday. He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station but was then transferred to John Hunter Hospital, where he was treated under police guard. The man was discharged from hospital later on Wednesday and charged with one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has been refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court today. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/d38f105b-ccdc-49c1-a974-eb79213cd3f4.jpg/r0_118_5136_3020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg