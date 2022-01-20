coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 30,825 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 13,178 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 17,647 came from PCR testing. There are 2781 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 212 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2863 patients were being cared for with 217 in ICU. NSW Health says 11,034 of the positive RAT results were from the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 29 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 19.1 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Meanwhile, Pfizer has announced the Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) granted provisional approval for the supply and use in Australia of Paxlovid tablets and ritonavir tablets. Paxlovid has provisional approval for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults 18 years of age and older, who do not require initiation of supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progression to hospitalisation or death. Paxlovid can be prescribed as an oral treatment to certain high-risk adults within the first five days of symptomatic infection, potentially helping patients avoid severe illness which can lead to hospitalisation or death. Pfizer Australia and New Zealand managing director Anne Harris said the oral therapy was developed to reduce hospitalisations and save lives. "It has the potential to transform COVID-19 treatment and help lessen the devastating impact of the virus that has now taken over five million lives globally," Ms Harris said.

