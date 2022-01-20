news, local-news,

A teenager has been air-lifted to hospital after a vehicle roll-over on a Hunter property. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and NSW Ambulance paramedics were sent to the property just outside Merriwa on Wednesday afternoon following reports of the incident. A critical care medical team stabilised the 16-year-old boy who was hurt in the single-vehicle crash. The teenager had suffered chest injuries. He was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition.

