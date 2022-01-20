Boy, 16, in hospital after vehicle rolls on property near Merriwa
A teenager has been air-lifted to hospital after a vehicle roll-over on a Hunter property.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and NSW Ambulance paramedics were sent to the property just outside Merriwa on Wednesday afternoon following reports of the incident.
A critical care medical team stabilised the 16-year-old boy who was hurt in the single-vehicle crash.
The teenager had suffered chest injuries.
He was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition.
