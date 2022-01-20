coronavirus,

Three Lake Macquarie men were among the 25 people with COVID-19 to die across NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday. Hunter New England Health was on Thursday sending its condolences to the families and friends of the men - one aged in his 60s, another in his 70s and the third in his 80s. It came as the Hunter New England region recorded 1645 new positive PCR test results and 1266 additional positive rapid antigen test results - a total of 2911 previously unknown cases recorded during the period. Five of the 92 people in hospital with the virus across the health district are receiving intensive care. NSW recorded 30,825 more positive test results and 25 deaths in the 24-hour period. PCR tests contributed 17,647 of the new cases while 13,178 came from rapid antigen test results. There are 2781 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the state, with 212 in intensive care units - 68 requiring ventilation. Hospitalisation numbers have dropped from 2863 patients - 217 in ICU - the previous day. The rapid antigen test results include some cases where an individual has taken multiple tests, or a rapid antigen test and PCR test in the same reporting period. Meanwhile, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional approval for the supply and use in Australia of Paxlovid tablets as oral therapy for COVID-19. "It has the potential to transform COVID-19 treatment and help lessen the devastating impact of the virus that has now taken over five million lives globally," Pfizer Australia and New Zealand managing director Anne Harris said.

