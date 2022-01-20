news, council-news,

Newcastle council is assessing plans for an $8 million development comprising a childcare centre and retail store at Wallsend. The development, proposed for 24 Kokera Street, includes two buildings on podiums above a shared ground-level car park. The buildings need to be raised as the site, at the northern end of Wallsend Villiage shopping centre, is affected by flood hazards. The ground level of the childcare centre features an outdoor play area and indoor facilities, and the upper floor a flood-refuge space. The centre is proposed to accommodate 90 children. Both the centre and retail premises are permissible developments under the site's B2 Local Centre zoning. Most of the site would be cleared to make way for the buildings and 37 of 46 trees will need to be removed. No threatened species of flora and fauna or significant ecological communities inhabit the site. A Statement of Environmental Effects provided as part of the DA says the "benefits provided by the proposed development outweigh any potential impacts and it is therefore considered to be in the public interest". It notes the development will generate employment opportunities, is a built form which is "consistent and compatible with the desired future character of the site and the surrounding locality" and states there will be "no adverse impacts on the environment, traffic, parking, drainage or other external features or services". "The proposal will deliver a suitable and appropriate development and is worthy of approval," the document concludes. The development proponent is listed on the council application form as Trust Company Australia. The company could not be reached for comment. Other planning documents suggest Haben Property Fund, the owner of the shopping centre, is behind the project. Haben did not respond to calls on Thursday. The development application was on public exhibition earlier this month. The Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel will determine the application. Council will provide a recommendation. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/af5830d0-2863-40a3-85f0-7649d1dc0544.jpg/r0_144_1526_1006_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg