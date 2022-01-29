Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo

The popularity of caravans and campervans has increased in the Hunter since the arrival of Covid. The number of RV's owned in the region or currently registered has grown, reflecting a nationwide focus on regional travel in response to international restrictions and domestic border closures. According to the ABS, Motor Vehicle Census, 2020, 2021, as of January 2021, there were 37,675 caravans and campervans registered in the Hunter region (based on postcodes). This is a 4.3% increase from January 2020 (36,107 RV registrations). For comparison, there were 182,327 caravans and campervans registered in NSW as of January 2021. This is a 4.5% increase from January 2020 (174,470 RV registrations). The region has also seen a corresponding surge in holiday visitors as Aussies explore their own backyards. Tourism Research Australia (TRA) is a federal government department that issues monthly National Visitor Survey (NVS) results providing statistics on how Australian residents travel within Australia. According to TRA's NVS, 2021, at year end September 2021, there were 418,157 Caravan & Camping overnight trips and 1,106,737 visitor nights to the Hunter tourism region. This is a 23% increase in trips and a 15% increase in nights from year end September 2020. With high vaccination rates and the easing of restrictions many Australians are now busy planning their next trip away. What better way to get some tips and ideas than to attend the Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5j9qeAa2aY4LpWZ52cph4N/f9f89d15-a16f-4ef7-a348-9165aedcbc30.jpg/r0_293_5760_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Region leading the way in caravan and travel stats during Covid

EXCELLENT IDEAS: The Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is a great way to prepare for your next adventure in the great outdoors. ONE-STOP SHOP: The expo will help you compare caravan and camping products, prices and holiday destinations under one roof. SURVEY THE MARKET: The expo will feature hundreds of exhibitors offering everything from top of the line RVs to camping basics. The popularity of caravans and campervans has increased in the Hunter since the arrival of Covid.

The number of RV's owned in the region or currently registered has grown, reflecting a nationwide focus on regional travel in response to international restrictions and domestic border closures. According to the ABS, Motor Vehicle Census, 2020, 2021, as of January 2021, there were 37,675 caravans and campervans registered in the Hunter region (based on postcodes).

This is a 4.3% increase from January 2020 (36,107 RV registrations). For comparison, there were 182,327 caravans and campervans registered in NSW as of January 2021.

This is a 4.5% increase from January 2020 (174,470 RV registrations). The region has also seen a corresponding surge in holiday visitors as Aussies explore their own backyards. Tourism Research Australia (TRA) is a federal government department that issues monthly National Visitor Survey (NVS) results providing statistics on how Australian residents travel within Australia.

According to TRA's NVS, 2021, at year end September 2021, there were 418,157 Caravan & Camping overnight trips and 1,106,737 visitor nights to the Hunter tourism region.

This is a 23% increase in trips and a 15% increase in nights from year end September 2020. With high vaccination rates and the easing of restrictions many Australians are now busy planning their next trip away.

What better way to get some tips and ideas than to attend the Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo. SHARE