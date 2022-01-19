sport, local-sport,

JETS executive chairman Shane Mattiske feels confident with the club's assembled squad and hasn't identified any more targets in the January transfer window as Newcastle looks to relaunch their A-League Men's campaign later this month. COVID permitting, the Jets are scheduled to host Adelaide at McDonald Jones Stadium on January 30 in what will mark 42 days between fixtures. Newcastle's had six straight games postponed because of coronavirus and this week the club announced Taylor Regan as a mid-season signing. Mattiske says the addition of Regan, following on from the recent departure of Kosta Petratos, means the Jets are now at full capacity. "There's 23 slots in that senior squad and we've got those slots all filled," Mattiske told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday. IN THE NEWS: Mattiske said further recruits weren't on Newcastle's immediate radar. "Of course we're always monitoring, but the reality is we've got a squad that we've got confidence in," he said. "That squad's had very little opportunity so far to demonstrate just how good they are and their competitiveness. We're excited by the fact that as we lead into the major part of the season ... we've got the right players and now it's just a matter of getting that start on the 30th of January and pushing hard through the season from that point on." The ninth-placed Jets, who last played on December 19, have recorded one win, two draws and two losses from five outings so far this campaign. Newcastle now face the prospect of completing 21 matches, including half-a-dozen already outstanding, in the space of three months with Mattiske expecting the last round to remain at May 1. "It will be busy ... there's a little extra load on the team and that's one of the reasons why we went and acquired Taylor Regan so we've added a little more depth," he said. "If you talk to the coaching department, we're thinking about bringing in some new processes for the team to make sure we can adapt to that extra workload and the tight turnaround between games." Mattiske says "our belief is that the length of the season will stay the same and the number of games won't change". He feels comfortable the Jets will field a "competitive team" at home next weekend despite a COVID outbreak experienced by the men's squad. "At the moment we're training. We have a range of players who've either had COVID, are coming out of COVID or are currently working through COVID," he said. "The important thing is that we adapt training structures to support theses players, carefully keeping their health at the forefront. "Looking towards the 30th we're also confident we'll have a competitive team that we can bring to that match. "We're excited at the opportunity to get out and play and just restart this whole competition." Mattiske sees January 30, which marks a double header with the A-League Women, as a chance to "relaunch". Newcastle are also slated to host Brisbane on February 5. They have missed encounters with Western Sydney, Melbourne City, Wellington, Central Coast, Western United and Perth.

