sport, cricket,

WARATAH-MAYFIELD have put themselves within striking distance of the top four, but face a difficult run over the next few weeks in the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade competition. Alex Taylor admits it's a "pretty hectic draw" meeting Stockton, Wests and University in consecutive matches but the skipper also says "it's exciting to play against those teams". Seventh-placed Waratah (26) won last round, in what was their first completed game since December 4, to move five points outside the semi-final spots. Above them on the ladder are both Stockton (31) as well as unbeaten leaders and defending premiers Wests (42) while University (26) is sitting alongside them. This now shapes as a make-or-break period for Waratah in 2021-22, having dropped two one-dayers earlier in the campaign. "Throughout the whole season, so many times it's not funny, we've been travelling around 85 percent," Taylor said. "We've had some close losses with Merewether and Charlestown, so I feel like we could have been higher up the ladder but I'm pretty happy where we are. "A few more wins now will put us where we need to be at the end of the season." They will be without key all-rounder Jonty Durrheim when hosting Stockton at Waratah Oval on Saturday. Josh McTaggart and wicketkeeper Kayne Bradley are also unavailable. Asher Robins returns to the XI while former captain Scott Mackenzie and Harry Nemme get called up from seconds. "Maybe at the start of the year in the first round, but I don't think we've had our full-strength side," Taylor said. "This weekend a few guys step up from twos and they'll do the job. Hopefully for the rest of the season we can get that full-strength side." Stockton, in a three-way share of second position, are set to field an unchanged team from last weekend's victory. Elsewhere in round nine, Wests are away to Charlestown (31) at Kahibah Oval with the Rosellas regaining the services of reigning player of the year Joseph Price from a hamstring injury but losing opening bowler Brad Aldous. Chris Rendina comes back in for the Magpies, replacing Toby Chillingworth. University visit fifth-placed Hamilton-Wickham (30) at Passmore Oval, strengthened by the return of Matt Gawthrop and Landan Price. City (31) and Merewether (29) take on Cardiff-Boolaroo (20) and Toronto (12) respectively. Mitch Nesbitt is back to lead the Sabres at Pasterfield Sports Complex while the Lions are down the likes of Tim O'Neill and Sam O'Sullivan at Townson Oval. Belmont (7) clash with Wallsend (17) at Cahill Oval. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/76dfff31-e695-499a-9484-7a842e8bce93.jpg/r245_107_4416_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg