TWO-TIME player of the year and former Newcastle representative captain Nathan Price is set to return for Wallsend as the Tigers kick start their T20 Summer Bash campaign. Tigers skipper Jacob Montgomery welcomes back the all-rounder, who hasn't played since the opening two rounds of the regular season, for a double header at Ron Hill Oval on Sunday. The Tigers meet hosts the Kookaburras (Toronto) at 9am before rolling straight into newcomers the Hunter Thoroughbreds at 12pm. Wednesday's scheduled round was completely washed out, with the Tigers meant to meet the Pumas (Hamilton-Wickham). The Tigers finish away to the Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield) on February 2. Sunday also sees six matches, postponed prior to Christmas because of COVID, played across Pasterfield Sports Complex and Lynn Oval.

