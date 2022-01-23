news, national,

Another heartbreaking week has worked its way to ending. Some hope could be garnered in the news that two COVID-19 oral treatments have been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. People-power was on full display this week following one woman's viral video on social media. When the Victorian government called a statewide 'Code Brown' and halted all new IVF treatments, Melanie Swieconek made an emotional plea online and it was picked up all over the country. Within a day, the Victorian government backflipped and resumed treatments. But the week was also punctuated by the devastation brought through the tsunami that hit our south pacific neighbour, Tonga. Then came the tragic conclusion to the search for the missing nine-year-old girl in the NSW Blue Mountains. There's not been a lot to smile about this week. But here in the ACM video team, we are committed to finding joy even in the darkest weeks. These were the videos that helped us forget the world for a moment this week. The oasis of heartwarming stories inside a week full of heartbreaking news. Who doesn't love a floofer? Especially these well-trained, perfectly groomed good boys and girls from the Lady Bay and Warrnambool & District Kennel Club. Subscribers to The Standard can read more about it here. Threatening weather and high winds couldn't keep even the smallest dog from frolicking freely. We just want to pat them all. But we can't. We can't pat every dog. So sad. For three decades, the green turtle has been an endangered species with a severely dwindling wild population around Queensland's Great Barrier Reef. But the work of the Raine Island Project has successfully rejuvenated the region, bringing back the numbers with bumper breeding seasons. In 2019, up to 64,000 nesting turtles were counted on the beaches and within a few weeks, the sand was utterly littered with little turtles making their journey toward the ocean. It's an incredible success story and just a little bit adorable as well. There's an unfortunate rule we have all come to know, even if we've never heard it stated, and it's this: If someone gets hurt, it's news. If no-one gets hurt, it's novelty. This one fits firmly into that second category. Watching the footage, it beggars belief that no-one was hurt after a skateboarder went kamkaze across a busy road in Newcastle, NSW. He falls just shy of a moving car's wheels too. It's almost impressive. Even more impressive is that the entire interaction was captured so clearly on a dashcam. What are the chances? We've watched it on repeat and every time we're surprised all over again that injuries didn't happen. Some people, hey?

