Newcastle's National College of Dance is excited about the year ahead, with the start of enrolments for all students for Term one. The nationally renowned dance school provides a wide range of classes and performance opportunities for dancers of all age and skill level, from tiny tots right through to adults. Their team are excited to start 2022 with some major initiatives launching in the first half of the year. "Our new adult dance program for beginners starts from February 7," Vicki Morgan, CEO of NCD, said. "We will also celebrate Artistic Director Brett Morgan's 10-year anniversary with NCD in conjunction with his Order of Australia award in 2021 for services to dance with a production called Nostalgia." Nostalgia is a look back over the past 10 years of Brett's artistic direction where he is re-staging all his favourite pieces from the concerts during this time. "It will include live music elements, creative costumes and lighting - a wonderful gala style event," Vicki said. "We are so proud of Brett's recognition with his OAM and 10 years, so we wanted to celebrate with the staff and students with this amazing gala for all." NCD's new adult dance program will cater for beginners through to intermediate dancers wanting to dance while keeping fit and healthy. "We have something for everyone with classical and classical repertoire classes, a jazz multi-genre class where every two weeks we do new routines between jazz, musical theatre, salsa, lyrical and contemporary as well as Broadway jazz," Vicki outlined. "Beginners Broadway Jazz will be a blast, with all wonderful classes designed to have fun, be fit, dance and enjoy with friends, all taught by experienced adult dance teachers Kate Ralph and Jason Duff. "We encourage anyone who would like to return to dance, wish they'd learned to dance or just want to have some fun with friends to come along and try these new classes out." Jason (ex-Australian Ballet and Broadway/Musical Theatre performer/Teacher) and Kate (who owned her own award winning Adult Dance school in Parkes) have joined the team especially to develop these programs. Kate is also teaching NCD's new HSC Dance Program. Nostalia and the Adult Dance Program complement NCD's award-winning teaching programs, specifically designed for all ages and abilities. "Our tiny tots program includes a 'My Grown Up and Me' class that supports little dancers from 12 months old," Vicki said. "Then we have our NCD junior academy which offers all genres from classical ballet through to contemporary, jazz and acro, along with exclusive boys only classes. "And our senior academy nurtures young artists with a comprehensive transition program for students wishing to follow a career in dance. "This training commences at 12 years old through to our full-time college with registered training programs in Certificate 3, Certificate 4, Diploma and our new Advanced Diploma of Professional Dance." The College has a long history in Newcastle, having offered classes for the past 47 years. During that time, the college has produced dancers who have gone on to perform all over the world in distinguished professional companies and selected into elite international competitions. In this ever-changing environment, NCD are always planning, adapting and moving forward to best suit the changing needs of its dancers, which is why these new initiatives are so exciting. "Our faculty is an exceptional group of individuals with such vast experience in the industry," Vicki said. "We all come together for the common good of our students and wider community, to be recognised for that is such a pleasure." Last year the college announced its new Studio Affiliation Program. "Brett has always had a passion for supporting regional communities " Vicki said. "The Studio Affiliation Program enables regional studios to connect with NCD and be supported with the resources and opportunities we have to offer such as workshops and training opportunities." Enrolments for 2022 are now open but class sizes are limited. Contact NCD 02 4952 9294 to secure your place.

National College of Dance excited to mark 10-year anniversary

