Helping hampers: community group providing an isolation lifeline

IT'S no secret that times are tough for a lot of families and individuals at the moment. While the holiday season can come with a monetary and mental health strain at the best of times, this year has been particularly difficult for many. One Hunter organisation is doing what it can to reduce the financial burden this year by putting together free hampers for those impacted by COVID-19. "The program is a partnership between us, the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and the Cessnock City Council," CEO of Kurri Kurri Community Services Mike Coddington said. "So we take referrals from people who have been impacted and create tailored hampers to get them the essentials. "Some of these people don't have family and friends local and can't even get out to get the basics so their mental health is degrading. We've even had people that have gone without food." The initiative is open to anyone impacted by COVID and focuses on individuals and families who are struggling to get products during lockdown. After applicants fill out a form which outlines the size of their family and what items they require, KKCS will make additions to what they call their "base" hamper and deliver it to the household free of charge. "The base for the hamper has about $100 worth of produce and from there we add things like nappies, baby formula, more food items, bathroom products and even fuel vouchers depending on the family," Mr Coddington said. "Running up to Christmas we put some wrapped gifts in so the kids would have something to open and now we are doing back to school essentials in the hampers." Having started the program at the beginning of Christmas Mr Coddington said it will run until the end of February. With over 300 hampers delivered so far, he said the team is still delivering around 15 per day. "We deliver all around the greater Newcastle and Hunter area and have even gone as far as the Central Coast and Port Stephens." Youth services manager Will Doran has been leading the hamper initiative with his team - from packing through to delivery. He said the effects of COVID are far more widespread than the sickness. "We are seeing long-lasting effects of homelessness coupled with the housing crisis and lots of people who are without work," Mr Doran said. "We have poverty at an extreme really." Mr Doran said seeing the positive impact the hampers have on people upon delivery is incredibly rewarding. "We've made a lot of people cry, but in a good way," he said. "There's a lot of exhausted, stressed people in the community so the feedback has been overwhelming. "More than the hampers, this gives us the opportunity to let people know about other services like mental health and homelessness groups that they can reach out to."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/9941aac5-fb43-47a4-844a-335662a51098.JPG/r453_1297_5226_3994_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg