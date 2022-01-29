All Four x 4 Spares, Kotara, Clearview, Darche, Camp Boss, Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo

The team from All Four x 4 Spares are excited to be back at the Newcastle Camping Caravan Lifestyle Expo this year and ready to talk all things 4WD. The family owned and operated business based at Kotara has been servicing the needs of the local 4WD community for over three decades, established in 1985 as Llan Rova Spares. All of their team is passionate and knowledgeable about all aspects of the industry. In fact, when it comes to 4WD, they're a one-stop shop parts, service and accessories, according to team member Tasman Barrass. "We can do absolutely everything from 4wd log book servicing, steering and brake overhauls, GVM upgrades and suspension lift kits, major repairs, new Genuine and replacement 4x4 parts, storage drawers, towing mirrors, electrics - you name it. Essentially we specialise in kitting vehicles out and keeping them going." Having been locked down so long, Tasman said the team were looking forward to getting out at the Expo and yarning to the community about their 4WD needs. "We always look forward to exhibiting at this event and this will be the first one in a while due to Covid," Tasman said. "It will be good to talk with our local people and see what we can offer, provide some solutions. "People coming to show will have various things in mind about touring and camping and we'll be looking forward to answering their questions and showing them how we can help. "We're all passionate and involved in what we do and we love helping everyone out - from your once-in-a-blue-moon camper to your full-on off-road adventurer." Although supply has been the major issue through Covid, Tasman said they've got a few exciting new products to show off.. "One of those is the Campboss 4x4 Rooftop Tent - freshly released last week," he said. "It's a hard shell with an A-frame style which means it's super quick and easy to set up and sleeps two comfortably above the ground away from any friendly local wildlife. "Unlike a canvas rooftop set-up, with the hard shell you keep your storage option on the roof for, say, your kayak or solar. It's a bit of a game changer with its sleek design, aluminium, nice and light. Instead of rolling out your swag, you pop a few latches and away you go." Another product range that Tasman is looking forward to showcasing is the Offroad Animal bullbars. "They're a good-looking bar and unique compared to a traditional bull bar with an 'aggressive' look that's going to appeal," Tasman said. "Strong, fully compliant, easy to put a winch on, with different options for hoop bar or no hoop bar. They're the perfect complement for current model vehicles and let's just say, they will look 100 per cent better than your mate's bullbar." As well as Campboss 4x4 and Offroad Animal, All Four x 4 Spares will have a wide range of other industry leading products on display including: With unrivalled knowledge, experience and a passion to share, the team from All Four x 4 Spares are itching to get out there and answer all your 4WD questions at the Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo. For more information, ring (02) 4041 4000 or visit www.allfourx4.com.au.

All Four x 4 Spares is your one-stop 4wd shop

Clearview Accessories - towing mirrors, drop slide, clip on trays

MSA Accessories - draws, towing mirrors

Lovells - GVM upgrades

Terrain Tamer Suspension and hard parts

EFS suspension

Frontrunner Roofracks

Darche camp gear With unrivalled knowledge, experience and a passion to share, the team from All Four x 4 Spares are itching to get out there and answer all your 4WD questions at the Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo. For more information, ring (02) 4041 4000 or visit www.allfourx4.com.au. SHARE