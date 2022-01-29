Pet Hydration Safety Month, PetSafe

Heat exhaustion and dehydration can be extremely harmful to our pets and is one of the most common conditions that vets address through the summer months. So, it's important to ensure your pet has 24/7 access to some fresh clean water. The signs of dehydration in pets range from loss of appetite, a dry nose, panting and sunken eyes to tacky gums and in extreme cases, collapse. If your pet seems unwell, we encourage you to get them to a vet as soon as possible for professional help. PetSafe® Australia, established in 1991, aims to maximise hydration in pets. Tania Zaetta, an Australian household name, is the PetSafe® Pet Hydration Safety Month ambassador. She has thrilled us for more than two decades with her TV and film achievements around the world from Baywatch to Bollywood. It all began as the 'daredevil' host of the 90s worldwide hit action series 'Who Dares Wins' which aired in over 80 countries and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Mum to three-year old twins Alby and Kenzie as well as furbaby mum to her much loved 'Cptn Charlie' the Jack Russell, Tania is never far from the spotlight juggling her media commitments and online health essential oils business. "Products that provide consistent hydration opportunities for our pets include the Drinkwell® Butterfly Pet Fountain, which is Cptn Charlie's favourite fountain," Tania said. "It is not only charming in design but also provides fresh flowing water for your pet all day long. "If you have bigger dogs or multiple pets you should invest in a larger fountain like the Drinkwell® 7.5 litre Pet Fountain for example. "For a fun way to keep your pet hydrated, outside of a fountain, Cptn Charlie loves his Freezable Treat Chilly Penguin. "This is a cool treat that keeps Cptn Charlie occupied and cool during the hotter months. "I love to fill it with water and some fruity treats like blueberries or watermelon." The idea behind the Pet Hydration Safety Month campaign by PetSafe is to ensure pet owners understand how much water their pets need, which is more than we do and especially pertinent in the hotter months. Your pet needs to drink at least 70mls of water per 1kg they weigh, every day. Tips include: Pet fountains supply consistent fresh and filtered water that can encourage even the pickiest of pets to drink more water. Unlike a standard bowl where the water can sit and stagnant, pet fountains can offer free flowing, clean, and aerated water for your pet. The technology used ensures a dual-filtration to keep the water clean and remove any pet hair, debris, bad tastes and odours. They also include a charcoal filter, foam filter and fountain pump that work together so your pet will always have clean water to drink, and the constant water circulation helps to prevent bacteria growth. If you love and really care for your pet, give them access to good hydration with the PetSafe® products. Please contact Zarqa Ali at zali@petsafe.net or phone (07) 5556 3804 for more details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/1868f62b-10ae-4a32-83e2-742a31aa6186.jpg/r0_1185_2186_2420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

